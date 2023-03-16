Wedmont Private Capital Sells 6,412 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Wedmont Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blooom Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $202.25. 168,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,833. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $243.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

