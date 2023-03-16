Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 16th. Wirtual has a total market capitalization of $100.23 million and $4,037.69 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wirtual has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Wirtual token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wirtual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

