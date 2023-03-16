XSGD (XSGD) Price Hits $0.75

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One XSGD token can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00002897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $57.92 million and approximately $855,677.37 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,691,260 tokens. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

