Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,628 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $245.90. The company had a trading volume of 432,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $179.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.73.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

