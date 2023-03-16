Zcash Price Reaches $34.82 on Major Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $568.56 million and $40.40 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $34.82 or 0.00134941 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00060202 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00039896 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001636 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.