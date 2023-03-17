1,430 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $8,276,000. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 97,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 35,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.19. 2,924,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,965,585. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

