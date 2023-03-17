1,872 Shares in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Bought by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,872 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Cavco Industries by 426.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter worth $4,109,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVCO traded down $1.80 on Friday, reaching $286.66. 36,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,906. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.47 and a 12 month high of $299.36. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.71.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 27.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total value of $870,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,425.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

