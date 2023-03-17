1peco (1PECO) Price Reaches $0.0729 on Top Exchanges

1peco (1PECO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One 1peco token can now be bought for about $0.0729 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 1peco has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. 1peco has a total market cap of $10.93 million and $1,674.73 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1peco’s launch date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. The official message board for 1peco is medium.com/@1eco. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1peco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

