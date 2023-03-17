2,333 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.09. 364,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.68 and a 200-day moving average of $106.53.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

