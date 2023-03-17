3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT – Get Rating) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.30 and last traded at $22.22. Approximately 11,239 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

3D Printing ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRNT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in 3D Printing ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3D Printing ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Printing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3D Printing ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in 3D Printing ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Printing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Printing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.