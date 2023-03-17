8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Receives $6.24 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.24.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in 8X8 by 228.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 325.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1,620.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Price Performance

About 8X8

EGHT stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The company has a market cap of $538.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.31.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

