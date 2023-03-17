abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.00.

SLFPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners lowered shares of abrdn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 184 ($2.24) to GBX 208 ($2.54) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 160 ($1.95) to GBX 210 ($2.56) in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC lowered shares of abrdn from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 150 ($1.83) to GBX 170 ($2.07) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get abrdn alerts:

abrdn Price Performance

SLFPF stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. abrdn has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $2.83.

About abrdn

abrdn Plc is engaged in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform & Wealth and Insurance Associates & Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform & Wealth segment consists of other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate center and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.