Accenture’s (ACN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $300.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.13 EPS.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $289.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $319.21.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $252.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $159.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $345.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.47.

Insider Activity

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,013,000 after buying an additional 33,876 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $875,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.