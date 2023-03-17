Achain (ACT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $119,506.53

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $119,506.53 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009984 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000247 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005371 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004137 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.