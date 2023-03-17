ACM Research (ACMR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ: ACMR) in the last few weeks:
- 3/6/2023 – ACM Research was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating.
- 2/27/2023 – ACM Research was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $7.00.
- 2/27/2023 – ACM Research had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/27/2023 – ACM Research had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.
- 2/22/2023 – ACM Research was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/31/2023 – ACM Research had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
ACM Research Stock Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ:ACMR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.90. 590,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,752. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. ACM Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $650.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.99.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $278,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,512.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ACM Research (ACMR)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.