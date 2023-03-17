ACM Research (ACMR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ: ACMR) in the last few weeks:

3/6/2023 – ACM Research was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

2/27/2023 – ACM Research was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $7.00.

2/27/2023 – ACM Research had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2023 – ACM Research had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

2/22/2023 – ACM Research was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2023 – ACM Research had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ACM Research Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:ACMR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.90. 590,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,752. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. ACM Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $650.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $278,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,512.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 200.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 69.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

