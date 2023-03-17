Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Adobe by 3,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. William Blair began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $353.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $473.49. The stock has a market cap of $162.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $352.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

