Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) CEO Sells $32,166.42 in Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) CEO Laurent Fischer sold 41,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $32,166.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 692,141 shares in the company, valued at $539,869.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adverum Biotechnologies Trading Down 11.4 %

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,374. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,095,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 55,529.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,591,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581,844 shares during the period. Sonic GP LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,638,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $1,246,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 950.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 830,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 751,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Several research firms have commented on ADVM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

