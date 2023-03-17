Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) PT Raised to C$21.00 at Desjardins

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AEGXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday.

Aecon Group Stock Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:AEGXF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.56. 531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,986. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $13.81.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

