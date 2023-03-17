Aergo (AERGO) Reaches Market Cap of $57.81 Million

Aergo (AERGO) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Aergo token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aergo has a total market cap of $57.81 million and approximately $7.63 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aergo has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar.



About Aergo

Aergo's genesis date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 tokens.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is AERGO?

AERGO is a decentralized platform that enables businesses to build, deploy, and operate blockchain applications. It is built on top of an open-source blockchain protocol that provides a secure and scalable environment for businesses to develop blockchain solutions. AERGO uses a hybrid architecture that combines both public and private blockchain networks to ensure optimal performance, security, and scalability.

## Who created AERGO?

AERGO was created by Blocko, a blockchain technology company based in South Korea. The team behind AERGO has extensive experience in developing blockchain solutions for enterprises and has worked with a wide range of industries, including finance, logistics, and healthcare.

## What is it used for?

AERGO is designed to help businesses overcome the challenges of developing blockchain applications, providing a user-friendly development environment that enables businesses to build and deploy blockchain solutions quickly and easily. AERGO also offers a range of tools and services to support the development and operation of blockchain applications, including smart contract templates, API libraries, and cloud-based deployment services.

AERGO’s hybrid blockchain architecture allows businesses to choose the level of privacy and control they need for their blockchain applications. The public blockchain network enables businesses to interact with other parties in the ecosystem, while the private blockchain network provides a secure and controlled environment for sensitive data and transactions.”

Aergo Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

