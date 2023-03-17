Aergo Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. Aergo has a total market cap of $56.52 million and approximately $7.73 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aergo has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aergo token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aergo Token Profile

Aergo’s launch date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is AERGO?

AERGO is a decentralized platform that enables businesses to build, deploy, and operate blockchain applications. It is built on top of an open-source blockchain protocol that provides a secure and scalable environment for businesses to develop blockchain solutions. AERGO uses a hybrid architecture that combines both public and private blockchain networks to ensure optimal performance, security, and scalability.

## Who created AERGO?

AERGO was created by Blocko, a blockchain technology company based in South Korea. The team behind AERGO has extensive experience in developing blockchain solutions for enterprises and has worked with a wide range of industries, including finance, logistics, and healthcare.

## What is it used for?

AERGO is designed to help businesses overcome the challenges of developing blockchain applications, providing a user-friendly development environment that enables businesses to build and deploy blockchain solutions quickly and easily. AERGO also offers a range of tools and services to support the development and operation of blockchain applications, including smart contract templates, API libraries, and cloud-based deployment services.

AERGO’s hybrid blockchain architecture allows businesses to choose the level of privacy and control they need for their blockchain applications. The public blockchain network enables businesses to interact with other parties in the ecosystem, while the private blockchain network provides a secure and controlled environment for sensitive data and transactions.”

Buying and Selling Aergo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

