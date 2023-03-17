Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Short Interest Update

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the February 13th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 719,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $49,710.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO William Richard White sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $49,710.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $1,166,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,307,103.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,976 shares of company stock valued at $5,161,061 in the last three months. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 33.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 85,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 56,492 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKRO opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of -0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average of $40.33. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $54.88. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

