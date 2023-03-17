Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Short Interest Update

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the February 13th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 719,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics
In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $49,710.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO William Richard White sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $49,710.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $1,166,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,307,103.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,976 shares of company stock valued at $5,161,061 in the last three months. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics
Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of AKRO opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of -0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average of $40.33. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $54.88. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Akero Therapeutics Company Profile
Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.
Featured Stories
