Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Alliance Global Partners cut Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Alimera Sciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $1.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences
Alimera Sciences Company Profile
Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alimera Sciences (ALIM)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.