Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Alliance Global Partners cut Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $1.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

