Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $206.91

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 206.91 ($2.52) and traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.00). Alkemy Capital Investments shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.74), with a volume of 6,607 shares.

Alkemy Capital Investments Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 251.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 207.21. The stock has a market cap of £16.70 million and a P/E ratio of -712.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,137.81.

Alkemy Capital Investments Company Profile

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc, through its subsidiary, Tees Valley Lithium Limited, focuses on designing, developing, constructing, and operating of the plant that produces lithium hydroxide Monohydrate. It supplies to the mobile energy market in the United Kingdom and European markets. The company was formerly known as Alkemy Capital Plc and changed its name to Alkemy Capital Investments Plc in February 2021.

