AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.71

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.71 and traded as low as $9.61. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 248,611 shares.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,648 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 246,620 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 126,414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 18,662 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 94,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

