AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.71

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.71 and traded as low as $9.61. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 248,611 shares.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF)
