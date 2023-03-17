Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAU. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

