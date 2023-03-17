Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative lending company. The firm provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. It assess opportunities which potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.