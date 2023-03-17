Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003,900 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 815.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316,195 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,738 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,360,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,605,116. The stock has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.33. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 117.87%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. Citigroup lifted their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

