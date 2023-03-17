Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.75.

Amdocs stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.78. 356,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,510. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $76.79 and a 52-week high of $97.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 1,015.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

