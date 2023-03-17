American National Bank Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.81.

NYSE:LOW traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,017. The stock has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

