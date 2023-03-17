American National Bank Sells 1,025 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

American National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,211 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Target comprises 1.3% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target Stock Performance

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,999. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.