American National Bank Sells 748 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

American National Bank trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 169,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.7% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.58. 4,249,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,259,091. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. DZ Bank lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.