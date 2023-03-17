American National Bank Takes Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,216,000 after acquiring an additional 66,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $3.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.36. The company had a trading volume of 656,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,061. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $148.24 and a 52 week high of $202.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.18.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,762.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,933 shares of company stock worth $4,747,098 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

