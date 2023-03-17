American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 174.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.08. 1,168,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,014. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.61 and a 200-day moving average of $216.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.31.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

