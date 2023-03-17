Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.8% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.3% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,471 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,240,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,941. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $122.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus cut their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.