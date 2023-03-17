AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Edward B. Cloues II Acquires 1,000 Shares

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) Director Edward B. Cloues II acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $12,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,575.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMREP Stock Performance

Shares of AMREP stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600. AMREP Co. has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $68.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.05.

Get AMREP alerts:

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 51.42% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of AMREP

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMREP in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.32% of AMREP worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.