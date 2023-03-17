Analysts Set Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) PT at $430.50

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $430.50.

BTDPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Peel Hunt cut Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 388 ($4.73) to GBX 461 ($5.62) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 380 ($4.63) to GBX 400 ($4.88) in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the development of residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It offers services in land, design, construction, and sales and marketing. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

