Analyzing Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) and Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and Dexus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust $286.51 million 12.25 $134.13 million $0.99 24.57 Dexus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Essential Properties Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Dexus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

97.2% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and Dexus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67 Dexus 0 0 1 0 3.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $25.39, indicating a potential upside of 4.40%. Given Essential Properties Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Essential Properties Realty Trust is more favorable than Dexus.

Profitability

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and Dexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust 46.82% 5.65% 3.60% Dexus N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats Dexus on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

About Dexus

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $44.3 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own $16.5 billion of office and industrial properties. We manage a further $15.6 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's $11.4 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. With 1.6 million square metres of office workspace across 51 properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by more than 29,000 investors from 24 countries. With 36 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk adjusted returns for investors.

