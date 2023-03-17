Analyzing Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM) and Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC)

Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) and Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Snow Lake Resources has a beta of 2.99, suggesting that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uranium Energy has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Snow Lake Resources and Uranium Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snow Lake Resources N/A N/A N/A Uranium Energy 17.31% 4.92% 4.33%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snow Lake Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Uranium Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Snow Lake Resources and Uranium Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Snow Lake Resources and Uranium Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snow Lake Resources N/A N/A -$7.46 million N/A N/A Uranium Energy $115.19 million 10.49 $5.24 million $0.07 46.00

Uranium Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Snow Lake Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.2% of Snow Lake Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of Uranium Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Snow Lake Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Uranium Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Uranium Energy beats Snow Lake Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snow Lake Resources

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. It holds interest in the Thompson Brothers Lithium property covering an area of 55,318 acres; and a 100% interest in Snow Lake Lithium property comprising 122 mineral claims covering an area of 22,386.30 hectares located in north central Manitoba. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Winnipeg, Canada.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

