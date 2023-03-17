Apella Capital LLC Acquires 3,781 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 61.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of EWX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.29. 3,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,669. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average is $49.24. The stock has a market cap of $650.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $58.36.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

