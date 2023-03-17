Apella Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.30% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $22,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after purchasing an additional 231,982 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,660. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.75. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $126.33.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

