Apella Capital LLC Sells 6,295 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3,365.5% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 501,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,298,000 after purchasing an additional 487,487 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,256,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,710,000 after purchasing an additional 431,590 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11,205.4% in the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 401,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,023,000 after purchasing an additional 397,792 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 730.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 261,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 230,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 229,590 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVUS traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.72. The stock had a trading volume of 128,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $79.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.22.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

