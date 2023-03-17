Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.40 and last traded at $33.40. Approximately 1,378 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Trading Up 12.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00.

About Arçelik Anonim Sirketi

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

