Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.62

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and traded as high as $4.00. Arch Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 1,393 shares traded.

Arch Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Arch Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W.

