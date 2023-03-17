Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Position Lifted by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 21,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 135,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Ares Capital Stock Down 2.6 %

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

ARCC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.33. 1,012,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,458,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $22.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.