Ark (ARK) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.95 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $60.77 million and $5.95 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009941 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000246 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005365 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004118 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,708,768 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

