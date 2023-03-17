Arweave Market Capitalization Achieves $318.04 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Arweave has a market cap of $318.04 million and approximately $45.97 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $9.52 or 0.00034830 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,342.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.10 or 0.00501396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00138491 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Arweave Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Buying and Selling Arweave

