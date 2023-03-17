Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASPN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

ASPN traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.81. 5,371,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.18. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 46.94% and a negative net margin of 45.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $727,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

