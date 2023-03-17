Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $95,055.42

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Astrafer token can currently be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00006157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Astrafer has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. Astrafer has a market capitalization of $263.44 million and approximately $95,055.42 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.47 or 0.00363763 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,302.44 or 0.26439591 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Astrafer Token Profile

Astrafer’s launch date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,485,525 tokens. The official website for Astrafer is phantomgalaxies.com. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g.

Astrafer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 1.66284565 USD and is up 4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $43,813.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

