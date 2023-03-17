Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives $119.51 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATLKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 135 to SEK 150 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. HSBC cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Societe Generale lowered Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. The firm offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions, industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.