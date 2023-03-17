AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.13. The company had a trading volume of 15,432,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,776,957. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.